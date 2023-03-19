North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.60% of LSI Industries worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

