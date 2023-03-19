North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

