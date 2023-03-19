North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,960 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

