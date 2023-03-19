Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 76,708 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,708 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 20.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $164,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $63.15. 1,184,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

