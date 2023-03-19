Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.