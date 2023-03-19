Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.19 on Thursday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

