Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($11.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novavax by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

