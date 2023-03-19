NSUR COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $11,177.58 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.87 or 0.26228696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

