Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,177 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

