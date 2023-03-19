NULS One Day Volume Reaches $2.69 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $27.23 million and $2.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.