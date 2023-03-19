Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $7.08. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 70,253 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 106,679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

