Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.32

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $7.08. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 70,253 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
