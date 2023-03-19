Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $355.31 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $355.31 million and approximately $33.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.17 or 0.06514468 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06183583 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $44,579,296.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

