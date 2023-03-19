Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Summer Road LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

