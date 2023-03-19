Old Port Advisors Buys 1,846 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

