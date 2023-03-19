Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.16. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.