Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

