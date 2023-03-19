Old Port Advisors Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Payden & Rygel raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $237.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.