Old Port Advisors Has $1.50 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $54.89 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

