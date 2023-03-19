Old Port Advisors Has $2.93 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

