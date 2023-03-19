Old Port Advisors Has $3.39 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up about 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Grid Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.