Old Port Advisors Sells 3,688 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.