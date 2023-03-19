Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

OLY stock opened at C$83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.52. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.54.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

About Olympia Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.