Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %
OLY stock opened at C$83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.52. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.54.
About Olympia Financial Group
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.