Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.31 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00365144 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,401.09 or 0.26539972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,692,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

