Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,312 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

