Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after buying an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPEM opened at $32.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

