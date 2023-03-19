Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

ED opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

