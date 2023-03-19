Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $391,000 in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

