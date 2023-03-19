Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 466.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 323,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 266,138 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

