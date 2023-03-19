Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

