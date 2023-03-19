Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 72,058 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,058 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

