Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

BATS PFFD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Global X US Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

