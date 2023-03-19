Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 410,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

