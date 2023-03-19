Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.64 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.75 million and $5.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09407846 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,114,422.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

