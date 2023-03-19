Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.60 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09407846 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,114,422.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

