O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $797.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

