Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,934 shares of company stock valued at $96,734 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

