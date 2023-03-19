Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE OXM opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

