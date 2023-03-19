Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 565 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

