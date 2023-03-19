PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of PACW stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

