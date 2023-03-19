PancakeSwap One Day Volume Hits $40.16 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00013750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $716.84 million and $40.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00360536 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.37 or 0.26205019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 377,875,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,615,827 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency. Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.