Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

