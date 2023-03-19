Parkside Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 2.71% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXE. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000.
Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of PXE opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.84.
Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
