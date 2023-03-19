Parkside Investments LLC Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 2.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

