Parkside Investments LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

