Parkside Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,745 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.