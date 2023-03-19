Parkside Investments LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

