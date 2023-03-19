Parkside Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

