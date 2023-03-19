Parkside Investments LLC Sells 14,365 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after buying an additional 645,423 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,172,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 69,067 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.