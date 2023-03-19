PARSIQ 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $864,019.13 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $864,019.13 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

