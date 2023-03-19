Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.94. 644,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,655. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

